The family of James Dayton Grimes, the victim of an ongoing homicide investigation, is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Grimes’ death.
Grimes, 62, was shot in an April 19 incident at the 6000 block of Buford Station Road in Lynnville, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
Those with any information regarding the incident are requested to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 363-3505.
—Staff Reports
