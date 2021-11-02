Planning for the transition of the family farm or business can be an emotional task, but experts say planning is key to ensuring the future of the family’s land or business.
A webinar series is planned to assist farm families in the succession and transition of their farmland estate. The webinars will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 9, 11, 16, 18 and 23, at 6 p.m. nightly.
The program will help in the planning process by providing valuable resources for all generations. The webinar series will feature nationally prominent speakers on farm transitioning, such as Dr. Dave Kohl and Dr. Steve Isaacs.
Topics will include family communication, business and estate planning, record keeping and much more with attorneys Anna McKinney and Laura Vaught on the program to share information and answer questions. The program will help landowners start a dialogue with their family and plan today for the future of their farm.
More information and registration may be found at farmlandlegacy.tennessee.edu/farmland-legacy-webinar/ or contact Kevin Ferguson at 615-898-7710 or kferguson@utk.edu. Register online by Nov. 9; mail-in registration ends Nov. 5.
—UTIA
