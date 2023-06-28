Fast Pace Health has opened its new relocation clinic at 1420 W. College St. in Pulaski.
We’re reinvesting in our community care with a brand-new clinic. We invite you to see our new health facility.
The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing and X-Ray capabilities. Patients can also take advantage of virtual telehealth for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescriptions and refills.
“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free and professional health care experience to Pulaski, TN,” Fast Pace Health CEO Greg Steil said. “Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community.”
To celebrate the new relocation opening of the Pulaski clinic, Fast Pace Health has launched an online giveaway with ONE of the following prizes. There will be one winner, and they will choose between the following three prizes: a Nintendo Switch Lite, Apple Air Pod Pros or a Yeti Roadie cooler. The giveaway will run through July 19.
To find out more and enter the giveaway, visit: bit.ly/FastPacePulaskiRelocation.
Fast Pace Health is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
—Fast Pace Health
