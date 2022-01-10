The United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee will hold a hearing to consider the Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree reached by the Plaintiffs and County Defendants in McNeil et al. v. Community Probation Services, LLC et al. Following the hearing, Judge William L. Campbell will determine whether the agreement should go into effect.
In April 2018, plaintiffs sued Giles County, TN and two private probation companies, alleging violations of federal racketeering laws, the federal Constitution, and state law. If approved, the Settlement and Consent Decree will prohibit the County from funding its probation system using fees paid by people who are supervised, end pay-only probation, eliminate unconstitutional detention prior to revocation hearings, require the waiver of approximately $6.5 million in court debts, and require the recall of outstanding misdemeanor probation warrants. If the County chooses to operate a supervised probation system, it must comply with further limitations on reporting requirements and the use of drug tests.
In addition to these policy changes, the settlement calls for the County to pay $2 million in damages to class members and in attorney’s fees. If approved, individual class members will receive an initial award of up to $518 with the possibility of a supplemental cash award.
To attend the hearing by telephone, send an email to publicaccess@tnmd.uscourts.gov by 4 p.m. CT Jan. 10, 2022.
—Civil Rights Corps
