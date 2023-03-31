FEMA is urging a wide area of the country to stay alert and start preparing for weather risks from today into the weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting intense and widespread severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes in some areas.
Remain alert, keep your cell phone charged and take steps to prepare now to potentially save lives and protect property when severe weather strikes.
Severe weather, that could include long-track tornadoes, may occur from Friday afternoon into the overnight hours for a large portion of the Middle Mississippi Valley and the Mid-South. This dangerous weather risk will continue eastward into the Lower Ohio and Tennessee Valley.
Anyone living in these areas should take steps now ahead of the storms:
• Have several ways to receive alerts. Download the free FEMA App (available in English and Spanish) to receive real-time emergency alerts from the National Weather Service, and to find a nearby shelter if you evacuate
• Pay attention to local alerts and warnings and follow any guidance by local officials.
• Check on neighbors. As you prepare your family and loved ones for a disaster, check on neighbors and folks in your community to see if they are doing the same or help them get started.
• Older adults may need extra assistance to prepare for the storms. Visit Ready.gov/seniors for more information. For people with disabilities and their families, it is important to consider individual circumstances and needs to effectively prepare for emergencies and disasters. Visit Individuals with Disabilities to learn more.
• Prepare your property for dangerous weather now by cleaning out any large or loose materials near your property. Remove dead trees, hanging branches and loose objects in your yard or patio that could become a dangerous projectile during severe winds.
• It's not too late to create a plan with your family. Visit Ready.gov/plan and use the new "Make a Plan" fillable form to walk through all the steps to begin your plan and then easily save an electronic copy, or share with other family members. Many shelters do not take household pets, so remember to create a plan and have supplies available for your pets.
—FEMA
