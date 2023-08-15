Just two non-profit organizations that requested funding from the Giles County Commission for the 2023-24 fiscal year have been recommended for funds by the commission’s Budget Committee.
New Canaan Ranch has been recommended to receive $6,800 from a county fund that can only be used for drug rehabilitation and the budget committee approved $5,000 for the Kid’s Place organization.
The decisions to recommend those non-profits and not several others came out of an Aug. 4 meeting of the budget committee.
The ultimate decision on whether any of the non-profit organizations requesting funds will receive them falls on the full Giles County Commission which is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
On Aug. 4, the budget committee heard from representatives of New Canaan Ranch, the Giles County Senior Citizens Center, Giles County Tourism, A Kid’s Place, Decisions Choices and Options, and the Giles County Child Development Center.
These representatives briefly explained the services their organizations provide and the needs for the funds they requested as non-profit organizations.
After hearing from the non-profits, budget committee members and other county commissioners in attendance began deliberating the requests.
Most commissioners expressed their belief that the organizations requesting funds are all worthy, but many also expressed their hesitance to use county funds to provide financial support.
District 7 Commissioner Judy Pruett, however, had another take on the county helping non-profits financially.
“Most non-profits are cooperative between county, state and city governments,” Pruett said. “Some of them serve our county in a way that you may not be aware of. An example would be the children served. Unless you’re personally involved in that, you may not be aware of what kind of resource that is for a family.
“I make a motion that we fund the non-profits that are here and have requested these minimal funds, and benefit our county in innumerable ways to the tune of $62,410,” Pruett continued.
District 2 Commissioner Terry Jones noted that considering non-profits is one of the hardest days in the budget process because he personally supports some of the organizations being considered from his own money, but he’s not prepared to spend taxpayers’ money.
“We’ve got to remember where the money is coming from to start with,” Jones said. “It’s not my money. Everybody I talked to says they don’t want to fund any of them.”
Reacting to comments that implied the county is burning money when helping fund these organizations, Pruett said, “If I have a child with early autism, and I can get a resource right here for that child, that’s not money burned. That’s a resource this county can provide. Your neighbor may be using that service, or your own child or your grandchild. This is not money burned, this is money invested in a better Giles County.”
The vote on Pruett’s motion failed by a vote of 4-3 with Gayle Jones (District 5), David Adams (District 3), Caleb Savage (District 4) and Terry Jones voting against and Joseph Sutton (District 6), Pruett and Chairperson Erin Curry (District 1) voting in favor.
The committee then addressed each request individually.
A funding request for the Veterans Alliance received a motion from Pruett but died due to a lack of a second from any other member of the budget committee.
The funding request for the Senior Citizens Center was rejected by a 4-3 vote of the budget committee with Gayle Jones, Terry Jones, Adams and Savage voting against and Pruett, Sutton and Curry voting for.
Giles County Tourism’s funding request was rejected by a vote of 4-3 with the same commissioners voting for and against.
A Kid’s Place was recommended for $5,000 by a vote of 4-3 with Sutton, Pruett, Terry Jones and Curry voting in favor and Gayle Jones, Adams and Savage voting against.
Decisions Choices and Options received a motion from Pruett but failed due to the lack of a second.
The Giles County Child Development Center was rejected by a vote of 4-3 with Sutton, Pruett and Curry voting in favor and Gayle Jones, Adams, Savage and Terry Jones voting against.
Giles County Senior Citizens Center Director Jim Gerlach sent a letter to the PULASKI CITIZEN explaining the plight of the center if the county commission chooses not to help.
“If we do not receive support from the County, Giles County will lose its Senior Center for good,” Gerlach’s letter states. “If the Center has to close due to a severe funding shortfall, the transportation for seniors (for dialysis or to other medical facilities) and the Meals on Wheels program (which feeds the most vulnerable in our county) is also located in the Center’s building and would have to relocate or worst-case leave the county.”
The remainder of Gerlach’s comments can be found on the editorial page in this edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
All of the non-profit organizations that submitted their requests under the budget committee’s guidelines earlier this year can be brought back to the full county commission for consideration Aug. 21, with or without the recommendation of the budget committee.
SRO Funding
The full commission will consider other budget amendment items during its Aug. 21 meeting.
A proposed county general budget amendment involves moving money the state provided for SROs in every school into proper county funds. The school system will not be paying for two SROs as had been the case before the state decided to fund an SRO position at every school this year.
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton had initially asked to pay for one new SRO at Richland and a deputy for Courthouse security from those funds, but since new deputy Morgan Sutton left the Animal Shelter and joined the Sheriff’s Department, her position is basically a new deputy position, which means the new position for the Courthouse is not necessary.
Ultimately, the sheriff’s department is only asking for one SRO at Richland and $30,000 to purchase approximately 20 shields from the state funds.
The request received unanimous committee recommendation.
Backhoe
Solid Waste Coordinator Julie Phillips asked for a new backhoe for use at the Agri Park Center, sending the old one from there to Minor Hill Center.
Phillips reminded commissioners that her department started from nothing eight years ago and is required by the state. Since then, the county has built four convenience centers, and the equipment they’ve used at these centers has been used and hand-me-down equipment that often requires costly maintenance.
She requested $103,500 for a new backhoe to be used at the busiest of the convenience centers at the Agri Park.
The request was recommended unanimously by the environmental and budget committees.
Schools
A schools budget amendment includes several items that are carried over from the previous fiscal year, which ended June 30. Those include school buses already ordered, maintenance equipment, property insurance increase, a CTE grant carry over, a state-funded program and the reallocation of capital project funds to the new fiscal year.
The budget amendment received unanimous schools and budget committee recommendations.
Other business on the agenda for the Aug. 21 county commission meeting includes:
• Consider electing David Boyd as judicial commissioner.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider monthly department reports, contracts, agreements and grants.
• Hear from EDC Director Philip Reese.
Commissioners can bring any item to the floor of the full county commission whether or not it is on the agenda for that meeting.
