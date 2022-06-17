Giles County Commissioner Tommy Pollard has announced his candidacy for re-election.
“To the citizens and voters, of the fifth district, I say ‘thank you’ for trusting me to represent you as your county commissioner for the past 16 years,” Pollard said.
“I have always voted in the best interest of the majority of the citizens of Giles county, not for the influential and select few.
“The county has got to stop the unnecessary spending of tax payers’ money. Everyone cannot have a job with the county, however, we continue to create jobs at the tax payers’ expense, that are unnecessary the majority of the time.
“The COVID-19 virus created a burden for most families in the county, and the rising cost of gas, food and many other necessities have now compounded that burden. With that said, we clearly do not need to add to that burden with a property tax increase and/or wheel tax, as some would like to do. No one should ever have to decide between purchasing medication or food for their family. Sadly, that seems to be the case for many, at this time.
“The leaders of this county must decide which side of the fence they want to be on. They simply cannot continue to straddle the fence.
“I have never voted for a wheel tax or a property tax increase and I will continue to honor that promise. Tax and spend creates a bigger problem in itself. The county budget should be treated as you would treat your own home budget. We must all learn to live within our means.
“Tough times don’t always last but tough people do. I have always said ‘every day is a holiday, if you love your job.’ I can honestly say, without hesitation, I love my country and also my county, and I would be honored to have your support and your vote. God bless you all and God bless the U.S.A.”
—Tommy Pollard
