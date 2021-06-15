The final approvals of the merger of Martin Methodist College with the University of Tennessee System are expected to be considered over the next seven to 10 days.
The board of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS) will have its June meeting this week and consider the “change of ownership request” concerning the merger.
Martin Methodist College President Mark La Branche said SACS approval is necessary in order to transfer MMC’s accreditation to the proposed University of Tennessee Southern.
La Branche said he should know the SACS board’s decision by Thursday or Friday of this week.
If SACS approval is confirmed, the official approval by the boards of trustees from each school would be all that remains to make the merger official.
The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees is scheduled to cast its final vote on the merger June 25 at 10 a.m. CST during its meeting in Memphis. The meeting can be viewed via live stream at: Tennessee.edu
Following the UT board’s vote, the MMC Board of Trustees will meet to consider its approval of the merger. The MMC Board of Trustees meeting is not available to the public.
If these approvals are given, Pulaski and Giles County will be home to the University of Tennessee Southern, the first new undergraduate campus in the University of Tennessee System in more than 50 years and the only public four-year university along the southern border of Tennessee from Memphis to Chattanooga.
Plans are underway in Pulaski to celebrate the pending merger, which would take effect officially at midnight July 1. See the related story.
