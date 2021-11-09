Pine St 72

Emergency crews respond to a house trailer fire at 207 Pine St. in Pulaski at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 7). The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Occupant Jason Barlar was able to safely make it out of the rental property, which is owned by Robert Robinson. The home has been declared a total loss after crews spent two-and-a-half hours on the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Responding to the scene were Pulaski Fire Department, Pulaski Police Department PSOs, Giles EMS, Pulaski Electric System and the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.   Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen

