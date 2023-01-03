Fire Destroys Prospect Home

Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers work to contain the fire that destroyed the home at 1967 Alf Harris Road in Prospect last Friday. Firefighters were called out just after 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 and arrived to find the structure fully involved. Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Giles EMS and Pulaski Electric System personnel also responded. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
