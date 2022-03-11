Giles County Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire this morning (Friday) on Nancy Green Ridge Road.
Crews made a quick stop on the fire but the home sustained severe fire and smoke damage.
There were no injuries.
Two adults and three teenagers have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Units from Anthony Hill, Pulaski, Prospect, and Frankewing stations responded.
-Staff Reports
