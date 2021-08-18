Firefighters Battle Blaze at New Canaan Ranch

Just before noon today (Wednesday) Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers were called to a structure fire at New Canaan Ranch on Highway 31 North. Firefighters from GCFR and the Pulaski Fire Department arrived to find the main house on the property fully involved and mutual aid from Marshall County has been requested. More information will be provided as it is made available. Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
