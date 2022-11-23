State and city officials along with members of the community gather for the unveiling of a Civil War Trails marker titled “Fort Lilly: Guarding Vital Roads and Railways.”
Fort Lilly was located on what is today known as Fort Hill, visible from much of Pulaski. At Fort Lilly, local U.S. Colored Troops served alongside U.S. soldiers from across the country to maintain the U.S. Army presence in Giles County during the Civil War.
The marker is the first permanent installation honoring local history in the recently rededicated Cave Spring Heritage Plaza.
