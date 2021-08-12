School has started back, and fall is just around the corner, as are planned outdoor festivities that need to be added to your calendar.
Saturday, Aug. 14, is the first of many Saturdays on the Square that will offer music, vendors, food trucks and retailers staying open for late night shopping.
This “relax and hang out with your community” event will be a “kiss summer goodbye” good time, Chamber Diplomat Lauren Cox said, adding that attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket to relax on while they “fellowship” and take in the vibes from 6-9 p.m.
You can satisfy your cravings at one of several food trucks that will be serving up the cuisine for the occasion, such as Bull Market. The Giles Chamber will be serving up beer.
After you fill up your tummies, several businesses will be ready to assist with your retail urges, including: C&C Printing, The Outlook and Gather Vintage & Farmhouse Décor. And a few others, not normally found on the Square, will be set up for business as well.
Cox said she encourages everyone to come shop, socialize and enjoy the fun.
The upcoming Saturdays on the Square will be themed and are marked for Sept. 18, Oct. 15, Nov. 12 and Dec. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.