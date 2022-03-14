A Food Security and Rural Economic Development Bill will be presented to the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Subcommittee at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 15.
HB 2650 is sponsored by State Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, chairman of the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee. The proposed legislation would establish the “Tennessee-Made Food for Tennesseans Program,” a prospective state program to subsidize the establishment or expansion of “Short, Intrastate Food Distribution Channels.”
According to Doggett, “This bill is needed to help small- and medium-sized food producers and processors to clear the food safety regulatory hurdle and to acquire the necessary equipment to safely sell food directly to consumers.”
Tennessee food producers and food processors would receive Transferrable State Tax Credits for investments made to establish or expand Short Intrastate Food Distribution Channels that would supplement existing food distribution channels. Transferrable State Tax Credits could then be used to pay any State tax bill or sold to a third party.
Promoted by the Rural Tennesseans Coalition, the bill is aimed at growing food in Tennessee, processing food in Tennessee and selling food in Tennessee, which would have the affect of generating organic economic activity in Tennessee while increasing the supply of locally made food for all Tennesseans.
The bill is sponsored in the State Senate by Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Cookeville.
—ruraltennesseanscoalition.org
