Former county commissioner Lois Aymett has announced her candidacy for a District 5 Giles County Commission seat.
“I understand that trust in political candidates is not, nor should it be, given away freely,” Aymett said. “If elected, I will use my experience and education to listen to your needs first and foremost. As an elected official, I understand that it is my duty to earn your trust through conscious action rather than empty words. I promise I will study each issue before my vote is cast and will always be open to your concerns and the most effective solution.
“The first role of any county commissioner is to bring their own experience, to listen to the people of their district and to research any issue, and to put those three things together for the good of the county. My experience managing a $400M Army organization with 100 employees and achieving the highest grade as a civilian in the Army shows I have the skills needed. That skillset was recognized by the Secretary of the Army when I was presented with the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Award.
“My current role as chairman of the board of the Giles County Senior Center also shows both my empathy for seniors and my ability to achieve a large mission affecting more than a third of our county.
“Listening to the people was a priority during my term as a county commissioner. One of the things I was most proud of was a committee I chaired to interview all County Department heads to identify their vision of their organization and where that could be implemented and to identify any cost savings within their departments. I held those meetings at night so that many of the public could attend and published those findings for the public.
“Currently, since I record all county committee meeting minutes, which are posted on the county website, I write those minutes so you the public can read what was discussed, questions asked and generally by whom, and why the votes were either for or against. I want the public to be better informed and understand what happens during the county meetings.
“And finally, research and development have been key to my approach to any situation. In 1998, I was the only Army national recipient for the technology transfer award, showing the use of a new technology across dual uses, public as well as private industries. As you know, a county commissioner must address issues that are usually complex, covering many varying opinions on why implement, how to implement, cost of implementation, who monitors and/or enforces, and those are just a few of the complexities. As a current member on two Giles County components of the Economic Development Council, the Workforce Development Committee and chairman of the Aging Committee, those activities have allowed me to understand such complexities and to implement opportunities for all Giles County students and our seniors (60-plus) to better their lives.”
Aymett’s priorities as a commissioner are to be a voice for All people, with an emphasis on the vulnerable; transparency; and developing a strategy and how to achieve it, and when.
Aymett and late husband Tom Aymett (a Navy veteran) have two children, the late Dr. Angela Aymett-Tucker DVM and Fred Aymett (sports recruiter); and three grandchildren, Abby Aymett, Olivia Tucker and Hudson Tucker.
“I plan to contact all within my district prior to the election, but if that is not possible, then I do humbly ask here for your vote and support. And I will work hard to make our county the best county it can possibly be.”
—Lois Aymett
