Lee Brooks has announced his candidacy for Circuit Court Judge for the 22nd Judicial District, Division III.
“I was born and raised in Maury County,” Brooks said. “I have lived my life as a public servant, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and then in law enforcement for 14 years. I taught high school for 8 years while also coaching baseball and football. I continue to be a high school sports official. “I had my own law firm where I handled criminal and civil matters, many of the clients I helped were indigent. I served as an assistant public defender and currently serve as an assistant district attorney. I am the only candidate that has trial experience testifying as a law enforcement officer, and as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney.
“Despite my lifelong conservative voting record, I am running as an Independent. I do not believe judges should be Republican or Democrat, they should just be judges.
“I believe service and experience matter. I am asking for your vote on Aug. 4!”
Learn more about Brooks at leebrooksforjudge.com.
—Lee Brooks
