An investigation by the Giles County Sheriff’s Department resulted in four individuals being charged in connection with the sale of alcohol to underage minors, according to GCSD.
The department had reportedly received complaints from concerned citizens regarding the sale of both alcohol and “vape pens” to underage minors.
Three individuals connected with the Shell Gas Station located at 715 N. First St., Pulaski, were cited for the sale of alcohol to underage minors including owner Adel Basta, 50, Jonathan Daniel Pellegrin, 26, and Brenda Johnson, 64, all of Pulaski.
The owner of Exxon located at Exit 14 in Frankewing, Kirtikumar Patel, 24, was also cited for the sale of alcohol to underage minors after receiving a warning for the same offense in weeks prior, according to GCSD.
Investigators also advise these stores were involved with the sale of vape pens without proper identification.
All parties charged await arraignment in the Giles County General Sessions Court Dec. 1.
“After receiving multiple complaints from concerned parents of our community regarding this issue, I want to make sure that store owners know we are aware of this activity, and our office will do all we can to protect the future of our youth,” Sheriff Kyle Helton stated.
Those with further information regarding improper sales of alcoholic beverages, tobacco or anything of that nature are advised to contact GCSD investigators Michael Thomason or Josh Bass at 363-3505.
—Staff Reports
