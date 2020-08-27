Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett (right) visits STRHS Pulaski to present materials promoting his office’s free car hangtags to help prevent heat-related child deaths. Displaying a large mock-up of the free hangtangs are Dr. Cara Riley (left) and OB Director Patty Robertson, while (back row, from left) STRHS board member Dr. Charles Burger, State Rep. Clay Doggett, board member Allen Stanton, Chief Nursing Officer Libby Ferguson and Hargett observe. STRHS Pulaski / Submitted