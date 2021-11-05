Giles County Health Department will hold special “Fight Flu TN” events Nov. 9 to provide flu shots at no charge to increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza in Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Health urges all Tennesseans ages six months and older who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible.
The Giles County Health Department will offer free flu vaccines Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at 209 South Cedar Lane, Pulaski.
No appointments are needed to get a flu shot during these events.
Flu shot locations and plans vary by county. Find a map of local #FightFluTN flu shot locations and contact information online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/flu-in-tennessee/influenza-immunization.html.
The Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older. Learn more about fighting seasonal flu at www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/prevention.htm.
—GCHD
