The Giles County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special “Fight Flu TN” vaccination event Thursday, Nov. 19.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our community from the flu,” said Giles County Health Department Director Devin Ezell. ”The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Giles County who hasn’t received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”
The Giles County Health Department will provide flu shots Nov. 19 from 1-4 p.m. at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one at the Old Elliott Popham building, 1225 E. College St., Pulaski. This event will be a drive-thru and you will remain in your vehicle.
The Giles County Health Department recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages 6 months and older. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.
For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider, call the Giles County Health Department at 363-5506 or visit tn.gov/health/fightflu.
—GCHD
