A Friday fire led to approximately $25,000 in damages in Pulaski, as local firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the blaze, according to Pulaski Fire Department Chief Don Collins.
The call went out just after noon that a duplex at 407 McGrew St. was exhibiting large flames and heavy smoke. According to Collins, the residents were not at home at the time and no injuries occurred.
A full alarm was called out with three engines from PFD and more than a dozen Pulaski Police PSOs arriving to bring the fire under control over the course of around an hour and a half. Giles EMS and Pulaski Electric System also responded.
The flames were so strong that they caught the deck of the house next door on fire and caused some damage to the siding, Collins said.
“Our guys did a good job getting the fire knocked down quickly,” Collins added.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
