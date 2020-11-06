State officials and Frito-Lay announced this morning that the snack manufacturer will expand its operations in Pulaski, creating 100 new jobs over the next three years and investing $100 million in Giles County.
The project will involve manufacturing and warehouse expansions, including the addition of four new manufacturing lines to support future growth. The new lines will produce products from the recently acquired PopCorners brand.
Construction is set to begin in early 2021 and expected to be completed in early 2022. The expansion will take place at Frito-Lay’s current Pulaski campus, which is located on Industrial Boulevard in Pulaski’s old industrial park.
“One of my top priorities as governor is to provide high quality job opportunities for Tennesseans across the state, and this expansion does just that,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “Frito-Lay is an important member of the Giles County community, and valuable companies continuing to expand in Tennessee is what we need to get our economy back on track.”
Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, employs 50,000 associates in the United States and approximately 2,100 in Tennessee. The company has operated in Pulaski for more than 40 years and is the only Frito-Lay producer of Grandma’s Cookies.
“For more than 40 years, the Frito-Lay Pulaski site has been a proud member of the Giles County community, employing more than 450 dedicated associates, and is a key contributor to the Tennessee economy,” Kathy Alfano, senior director, Economic Development, PepsiCo, said. “We appreciate the assistance and support of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development in bringing this expansion to Giles County. As we continue to invest in the communities where we operate, we are grateful for the support from the Giles County Economic Development Commission team and the TVA who have been instrumental to this project.”
The Pulaski plant was built in 1963 by Jack’s Cookie company. In 1979, Frito-Lay acquired the building and started producing Grandma’s Cookies locally. With national distribution, the Pulaski facility is the only Frito-Lay site that ships to all 50 states in the U.S.
The Frito-Lay Pulaski plant produces more than 96 million pounds of snacks annually and is the sole producer of Grandma’s Cookies. The Pulaski facility also produces Stacy’s Cheese Petites, Smartfood popcorn and Rold Gold pretzels.
“The City of Pulaski is pleased Frito-Lay has announced a major expansion of its Pulaski plant and operations,” Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford said. “The fact that existing industry and businesses desire to expand in Pulaski is a testament to our qualified workforce and our attractive quality of life in Pulaski.”
“Frito-Lay’s expansion is exciting news for Giles County,” Giles County Executive Melissa Greene said. “To have an existing industry continue to invest in our community shows the depth of our workforce and our ability to support our industries. The Giles County Commission and my office are thankful for the great community partner Frito-Lay has been in the past and look forward to continuing and growing this relationship in the future.”
Local and state officials along with TVA’s economic development team worked with PepsiCo to make the expansion of the local plant possible.
“Frito-Lay is one of the most recognized names in the snack food industry, and we are proud to partner with them on this expansion,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “There are more than 1,600 registered food and beverage manufacturers operating in the state, and Frito-Lay is one of those successful companies. I am grateful to the company and everyone who played a role in making this project happen.”
“TVA and Pulaski Electric System congratulate Frito-Lay, Inc. on its decision to expand operations and create additional job opportunities in Giles County,” TVA Economic Development Senior VP John Bradley said. “It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued success in the Valley and we are proud to partner with Giles County Economic Development Commission, Middle Tennessee Industrial Development Association and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies like Frito-Lay’s continued growth in the Valley.”
Giles County’s state legislators also acknowledged the significance of today’s announcement for the local economy and the community.
“Frito-Lay’s expansion announcement and 100 new jobs on their way to Pulaski and Giles County is great news for our local economy,” State Rep. Clay Doggett said. “These jobs will help provide more opportunities and resources for our citizens as they work to achieve their version of the American Dream.”
"We're making Tennessee a better place to locate or expand new jobs and it's working,” State Sen. Joey Hensley said. “Thanks to Frito-Lay for their continued confidence in our local workforce and to Gov. Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and all of our state and local officials for their hard work in securing this significant jobs investment."
Since 2015, TNECD has supported more than 75 economic development projects in Southern Middle Tennessee, totaling nearly 11,000 jobs and $4.1 billion in capital investment.
