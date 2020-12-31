A loan of $10,000 and a small frame home marked the beginning of a 60-year success story evolving into a multifaceted corporation operating throughout the Southeast.
Brindley Construction Company was founded in 1960 by my father, Robert Brindley. Over the past 60 years, dedication to quality construction and industrial development, coupled with a foundation built on only the best people, have made Brindley Construction what it is today.
Our company has grown and evolved into a successful full-service construction company with extensive experience in commercial, industrial, institutional, religious, automotive supply chain, assisted-living and medical projects.
As we prepared to celebrate our 60th Anniversary this year, we had big plans. Though plans have changed due to COVID-19, we still celebrate every day and look forward to celebrating with you all in the future. We do want everyone to realize this milestone has been achieved as a direct result of the hard work of our employees, the trust of our customers and the support of our wonderful community.
This year, we decided to focus on doing our part to ensure that our job sites are safe, our employees and subcontractors are using the CDC’s best practices and that we continue to pay attention to the needs of local businesses and our community during this unprecedented time.
Our dad surrounded himself early on with the “best.” His philosophy was that the best foundations are made with people. We have always been proud of our employees who have given their efforts to make Brindley Construction a success. To know we have surrounded ourselves with employees who can carry on during these unprecedented times and still maintain this company’s highest standards, warms our heart. If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that the “best” people make the solid foundation of Brindley Construction and that “best” continues to build this great company.
As we look towards the future, we are excited for our team. We have hired a few new individuals, as well as promoted within our company. We know 2020 was not easy for many, but we are hopeful for the future and we are humbled by the outpouring of love and support from our community.
As we look back on the last 60 years and think about the years to come, we cannot help but be grateful for our employees, the support of our community and the opportunities we have been given by our clients to help make their visions come to life. Brindley Construction would not be where we are today without every one of you. Here’s to another 60 years!
