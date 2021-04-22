A 44-year-old Frankewing man was taken into custody by the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, after deputies responded to a call regarding a possible case of false imprisonment April 12, according to GCSD.
Deputies responded to reports of a barricaded subject and a second individual being potentially held against her will. Upon arrival at the residence in the vicinity of Old Highway 64, the suspect, Kirk Harold Logan IV, reportedly refused to comply with lawful orders, while deputies could hear a female inside the residence calling for help, GCSD reported.
After deputies deployed a chemical agent, both individuals exited the residence, and Logan was taken into custody for multiple outstanding warrants regarding a 2016 incident.
In addition to six charges regarding the 2016 incident, Logan was also charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and false imprisonment as a result of the April 12 incident, according to the GCSD website.
“I would like to commend our deputies on a swift response resulting in the safe apprehension of a dangerous fugitive who had multiple outstanding warrants,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said.
Logan is being held at the Giles County Jail without bond, and is next set to appear in court April 29, according to the GCSD website.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
—Staff Reports
