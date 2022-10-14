Changing the time of its full monthly meetings from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be among the agenda items for the Giles County Commission next week.
The county commission will meet in monthly session Monday, Oct. 17, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be streamed on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
The issue of changing meeting times came up during last week’s meeting of the commission’s Legislative Committee, chaired by newly elected Commissioner Evan Baddour.
“From my perspective there seemed to be strong support among our constituents, the voters, at least during the campaign that the morning meeting times didn’t allow everyone who wanted to attend to attend these meetings and that perhaps changing it to late afternoon/evening would enable all those who might want to attend the full commission meetings to be able to attend,” Baddour said.
Newly elected commissioner and committee member Caleb Savage said 6 p.m. was requested by the people he spoke with during the recent campaign. Other commissioners said they too had heard these requests during the campaign. Some commissioners noted that by changing the times to accommodate some, the commission would be making it more difficult for others.
Commissioner Joyce Woodard raised the question of county department heads having to come back to work for later meetings. She also noted that older citizens would not want to be out when it starts getting dark earlier and the weather gets bad.
County Executive Graham Stowe said he had spoken to department heads and some of them preferred 5 p.m. if it was going to be in the evenings. He said comp time would have to be given to them the following morning.
The legislative committee voted 5-2 to recommend sending the change to the full commission. Voting for were commissioners Terry Jones, Annelle Guthrie, Savage, Gayle Jones and Baddour, voting against were Woodard and Judy Pruett.
Other items on the county commission’s agenda for Monday’s monthly meeting include:
• Consider naming the reading and research room in the new archive building after Clara M. Parker and Elizabeth White for their years of service.
• Consider a 2022-23 school budget amendment that includes a new school supervisor position for $81,113.
• Consider a 2022-23 county budget amendment that includes the ambulance rollover, archives reserve, animal shelter donations and sheriff Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) grant.
• Consider electing Jon Hornbuckle to the Adult-Oriented Establishment Board and Terry Jones to the Pulaski/Giles County Economic Development Commission.
• Consider county department reports.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public At Large.
• Hear from EDC Director David Hamilton.
