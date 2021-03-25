GCFR Receives Grain Rescue Equipment

Thanks to generous donations from sponsors Giles County Farm Bureau, Giles County Co-op and Aviagen, Inc., Giles County Fire and Rescue has new, potentially life-saving equipment including a Great Wall of Rescue and Turtle Tube Grain Rescue Sleeves. This equipment will be used in grain rescue emergencies. Showing off the new equipment are (from left) Giles Extension Director Kevin Rose, Aviagen’s Justin Kelly, GCFR Assistant Chief Ryan Cox, GCFR Chief Josh Fralix, Farm Bureau’s Mansel Smelser, Lance Collier, Tim Riggins and Beth Cooper, as well as Giles County Co-op’s Celena Williams. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.