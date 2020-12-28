As 2020 comes to an end, Giles County took an important step forward in its fight against COVID-19 as the first doses of vaccine were administered Dec. 22.
The doses were administered as part of the phased vaccination plan the Tennessee Department of Health, in partnership with the State Government and the TN COVID-19 Pandemic Vaccine Stakeholder Group, has developed based upon the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine and the CDC’s Playbook for Jurisdictions. More information on the Tennessee COVID-19 vaccination plan may be found on the tn.gov website.
The first phase, 1a1, includes first responders, home health care providers, student health care providers and staff members and residents of group homes for the intellectually and developmentally disabled, in partnership with these organizations and their local community emergency management agencies.
The vaccine distributed Dec. 22 was that of Moderna, and TDH Assistant Regional Director Janet McAlister of the South Central Regional Health Office explained how the vaccine works.
“These vaccines work by giving your body the recipe to make the protein that is on the outside of the coronavirus,” McAlister said. “When your body sees that protein, it will make protective antibodies to it. Later, if the body sees the real virus, it will remember seeing that protein and destroy the virus before it has a chance to make you sick.”
McAlister went on to explain how the second dose will be administered.
“Those who choose to receive the vaccine will receive a card with the date of their first dose, the name/manufacturer of the vaccine received and the date on which they should receive their second dose,” she said. “Your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine must be from the same product name/manufacturer as your first dose. We recommend when you receive your card, take a picture as a back-up, add the date to your calendar and download the v-safe app. The v-safe app can remind you when it’s time to receive your second dose.”
County health departments are currently working to provide doses of the vaccine to group 1a1 at this time, and they will transition to 1a2 as they complete 1a1. Most people in Phase 1a1 will receive the vaccine through their employer or through events planned by their local or regional department of health.
The Tennessee Department of Health will provide data on COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state via a new dashboard online at tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html, which will be updated every Tuesday and Friday. As of press time, the dashboard indicates that 0.58 percent of the population of Giles County has already received a first dose of the vaccine.
McAlister said some who receive the vaccine may experience mild symptoms such as arm soreness or redness, fever, headache, chills and fatigue, which typically last less than two days.
She also had advice for those who may initially be apprehensive about taking the vaccine.
“None of the vaccines currently being developed in the United States contain the virus, so there is no possibility of the vaccine infecting someone with COVID-19. These vaccines have already been given to tens of thousands of volunteers and have been shown to be safe and very good at preventing them from getting sick with COVID-19. The safety of COVID-19 vaccines is a top priority. The vaccine will continue to be monitored to make sure any rare problems are found as soon as possible and evaluated to see if they were caused by the vaccine.
“Very rarely, allergic reactions have been reported in persons receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. While these reports are being studied to find out if they were from the vaccine, the CDC recommends anyone who has ever had a severe allergic reaction after getting a vaccine in the past to be observed for 30 minutes after vaccine administration. People with allergies to foods, animals or pill medicines have not been shown to have any bad reaction from the vaccine. We have learned from clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people who took the vaccine that the Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing illness from COVID-19 after 14 days from the second dose of vaccine and Moderna is 94.5 percent effective at preventing illness from COVID-19 after 14 days from the second dose of vaccine. You must get both doses to have the best protection against the virus.”
Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteer Shane Armstrong was the first in the county to receive the vaccine.
As a 20-plus year member of GCFR, he doesn’t have the option to stay home.
“The biggest motivating factor for me was protecting my family,” Armstrong said. “As a first responder, I’m out here interacting with people in situations where social distancing isn’t usually possible. I don’t want to pick it up and bring it home to my family. I’ll do anything I can to help prevent that from happening.”
When asked what he would say to those who are apprehensive about getting the vaccine, Armstrong encouraged people to stop believing everything they read on Facebook.
“I did my own research and made my own decision. I’ve had no kind of adverse effects.
“It’s just a shot in the arm, and it’s an incredibly small needle.”
