The Giles County Health Department is now offering walk-in options for individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are still available but not required.
Tennesseans age 16 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the Giles County Health Department for a walk-in appointment or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider.
GCHD is open Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. for COVID-19 vaccine administration.
For questions, individuals can call the GCHD hotline at 931-490-8312.
—GCHD
