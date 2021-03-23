Thousands of dollars worth of allegedly stolen property was recovered and two individuals were taken into custody in connection with a string of recent break-ins, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
Sean Michael Christianson, 40, of Elkton and Robert Lane Mitchell, 30, of Ardmore, Ala., now face multiple charges from both GCSD and the Elkton Police Department.
Christianson has been charged with conspiracy to commit, burglary, theft of property and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine.
Mitchell has been charged with five counts of burglary, seven counts theft of property, two counts of criminal littering and one count each of fugitive from justice and vandalism.
Both individuals were arrested March 9 and are being held without bond at the Giles County Jail, according to GCSD.
On March 6 a burglary in progress was reported by property owners at 8288 Elkton Pike. Upon arrival, deputies observed an open door, several pieces of property in the area as well as a motorized bicycle and walkie talkie. The victim reported that he had noticed some property from the work shop missing the week prior, according to GCSD.
The Criminal Investigation Division of the Giles County Sheriff’s Department started looking into the case. When investigators visited the home of Christianson, they recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property and returned it to the rightful owners.
“I would like to commend our Criminal Investigations Division for their relentless efforts every day,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said. “By solving this case, it pulls two more burglars off of our streets. People work very hard for their personal property, and theft will not be tolerated in our county.
“If you have any information concerning any criminal activity, I would personally like to encourage you to contact our office at 363-3505 and ask to speak with CID.”
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.