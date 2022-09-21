The Giles County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and local agencies to join the state of Alabama for Hands Across the Border.
Hands Across the Border is a multi-jurisdictional campaign to increase traffic enforcement for impaired drivers as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities related to drunk driving and other dangerous driving behaviors.
A press event will be held at Sunrise Chapel, 9444 Elkton Pike, in Elkton at 10 a.m. Sept. 23.
A checkpoint will be held around the area of Main Street in Ardmore, Tenn., from 8-10 p.m. Sept. 23. In the event of inclement weather, a traffic saturation may be conducted and/or the event canceled or rescheduled.
“The sheriff’s office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving,” Sheriff Kyle Helton said, stressing that drivers should buckle up, drive alert and always find a sober ride home.
The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include: costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.
The Hands Across the Border campaign is supported by grant funding provided by the THSO. For more information, visit tntrafficsafety.org.
—GCSD
