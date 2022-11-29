State, county and city officials cut the ribbon officially opening the new Giles County Archives facility Nov. 15.
The event also served as the dedication of the Parker White Reading and Research Library, in honor of Clara Parker and Elizabeth White, who were instrumental in the foundation of the Archives, nearly four decades ago.
Previously located on the second and third floors of the Giles County Courthouse, the Giles County Archives houses records which include the personal history of our citizens through wills, estates, deeds, court cases, even poorhouse documents, that go as far back as the 1850s.
Each of these bits of history is a page in the book of someone’s life and genealogical history. Visit the new facility at 211 S. Cedar Lane in Pulaski Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
