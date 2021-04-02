The Giles County Archives has published a four-volume set of documents online for free use by researchers.
“WWI Soldiers & Other Veterans. County Court Loose Records: Affidavits Filed for Free Business/Peddling License in Giles County, Tennessee,” is a collection of records discovered in file cabinets in the back of closets in the Courthouse in 2020.
“This is a relatively small collection and the paper it is printed on is very brittle,” Archives Director Barbara Nicolson said. “Clara Parker and I felt it important to flatten, surface clean, sleeve in mylar and make available online, these documents, so that they may be viewed by the public at large.”
This project was made possible by a grant from the National Historical Publications & Records Commission of the National Archives, and was expedited by Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Tennessee Secretary of State.
“This publication may be downloaded and printed for educational, genealogical or historical research,” Nicolson said, adding that the entire collection is available online on the county’s official website.
Nicolson explained that the 113 affidavits were scanned by archivists in the Courthouse. The scanned documents were forwarded to Giles County native Claudia Johnson, who designed and built Giles County’s website through her company, CSllc Consulting, for creation of the published collection. Johnson designed the four-volume set and established an online library for these and other historic materials.
“This collection shows that more than 100 men who had served in World War I or the Spanish American War were able to take advantage of the chance to get a business or peddler’s license at no charge,” Nicolson said. “The affidavits sworn by the applicants declare that they did not possess more than $1,000 in taxable property and did not have more than $300 in capital at the time of the application.”
The program, which launched in Giles County in 1932 through the efforts of County Court Clerk W.F English, was intended to help these former soldiers make a living during a difficult time for all Americans — the Great Depression.
“Each volume has an index of applicants so that researchers can quickly determine whether their ancestor is included,” Nicolson said. “The entire publication or selected pages can be printed to PDF or paper at no charge.”
To review the collection, visit gilescountytn.gov/wwi-spanish-american-war-affidavits.
The Giles County Archives is located on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse on Pulaski’s historic Square and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. A copier is available for visitors.
Visit gilescountytn.gov/archives for more information about the archives’ collections. For genealogical inquiries or to contribute research materials, call the Giles County Archives at 363-8434.
—Giles County Archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.