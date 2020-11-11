Brigadier General Kurtis J. Winstead speaks to those gathered on the Pulaski Square to celebrate Veterans Day today (Wednesday). The ceremony also included the presentation of colors by the Giles County Honor Guard and of the various service flags by local veterans. Winstead, according to tn.gov, “serves as the director of the Joint Staff for the Tennessee National Guard. General Winstead’s career began late 1990 during soldier preparations in support of ‘Desert Storm’ starting in January 1991. [He] received a direct commission as a 1st Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corp and was assigned to the 194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard. General Winstead served as the Command Judge Advocate, 194th Engineer Brigade, during Operation Iraqi Freedom III 2004-06, Iraq.”   Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.