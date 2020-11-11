Brigadier General Kurtis J. Winstead speaks to those gathered on the Pulaski Square to celebrate Veterans Day today (Wednesday). The ceremony also included the presentation of colors by the Giles County Honor Guard and of the various service flags by local veterans. Winstead, according to tn.gov, “serves as the director of the Joint Staff for the Tennessee National Guard. General Winstead’s career began late 1990 during soldier preparations in support of ‘Desert Storm’ starting in January 1991. [He] received a direct commission as a 1st Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corp and was assigned to the 194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard. General Winstead served as the Command Judge Advocate, 194th Engineer Brigade, during Operation Iraqi Freedom III 2004-06, Iraq.” Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen
