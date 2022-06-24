Carol Hamlett Wade is running for re-election to the office of County Clerk.
“It has been an honor to serve as County Clerk,” Wade said. “I appreciate the opportunities I have been given to help citizens with all the services we offer. We are always looking for changes we can make that will give the public what they need.”
Wade is the daughter of Patsy Hamlett and the late John David Hamlett of Lynnville. She is married to Mike Wade, son of the late George and Joyce Wade. The couple live in Lynnville. They have two children, John, married to the former Brynn Pylant, and Robert, married to the former Courtney Williams. They have five granddaughters and four grandsons.
Wade is a 1973 graduate of Jones High School and graduated from Martin Methodist College in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She was honored by the County Officials Association of Tennessee as the Outstanding County Clerk of 2009 and 2011.
In explaining what the County Clerk does, Wade said the office has many duties. She acknowledged that vehicle registration is their largest responsibility. Replacement titles are issued daily and the office issues most of the titles that once had to be sent to the State for issuance. Titles issued here are received by the owners within weeks of application.
The office is also a County Clerk partner with the state for driver licenses.
“We are allowed to process renewals and replacements for regular driver licenses and ID’s, renew gun permits and we can do limited transactions for CDLs,” Wade said, adding the office is happy to be able to perform this service for Giles Countians as well as persons from surrounding counties.
The County Clerk’s office also keeps the minutes of the Giles County Commission meetings, issues business licenses, marriage licenses, hunting and fishing licenses and boat registrations, and collects hotel/motel taxes, beer taxes and annual beer taxes. The office is also responsible for accepting applications for county beer licenses and maintaining records of those licenses.
The Giles County Clerk’s office is a Passport Acceptance Agency, so persons can make application for a passport there. The office has also partnered with Identogo to perform digital fingerprinting for persons who need background checks.
Wade reminds all the last day to register to vote is July 5, and early voting begins July 15 and runs through July 30. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 4. — Carol Wade
