Three incumbents were re-elected and three new aldermen were chosen in Pulaski and Ardmore city council elections last night.
Approximately 13,000 Giles Countians voted as part of the Nov. 3 general election with the majority overwhelmingly choosing Republican candidates. Election numbers are unofficial until the Giles County Election Commission meets to certify the results on Nov. 18.
In Pulaski, incumbents Randy Massey (1,345 votes) and Ricky Keith (992) earned re-election to their seats on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. They are joined by Larry Worsham (1,235) for his first term on the city council.
Zaccheus Garrett picked up 749 votes, John Amlaner got 386 votes and write-in candidate Janice Tucker received 364 votes.
In Ardmore, incumbent Garon Hargrove (225) was re-elected to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. He will be joined by former aldermen Ken Crosson (210) and Wayne Harvell (186).
Incumbent Paul Van Manen received 122 votes, write-in candidate Theresa Weir received 137 votes and write-in candidate Charles Burgoon got 127 votes.
President
While the national result of the race remains in question, Republican Donald Trump was the choice of 74 percent of Giles County voters, receiving 9,783 votes to Democrat Joe Biden’s 3,298. Others on the ballot for president included Don Blankenship (14), Roque De La Fuente (3), Howie Hawkins (9), Jo Jorgenson (68), Alyson Kennedy (3), Gloria La Riva (2), and Kanye West (22).
U.S. Senate
Republican Bill Hagerty received 74.68 percent of Giles County’s votes for one of Tennessee’s U.S. Senates with 9,312 votes to Democrat Marquita Bradshaw’s 2,828. Others on the ballot receiving votes included Yomi Faparusi (24), Jeffrey Grunau (13), Ronnie Henley (73), G. Dean Hill (34), Steven J. Hooper (31), Aaron James (29), Elizabeth McLeod (59), Kacey Morgan (41) and Eric Stansberry (19).
U.S. House of Representatives
Republican Mark Green got more than 75 percent of the vote in Giles County as the incumbent candidate for the District 7 U.S. House of Representatives seat. Democrat Kiran Sreepada received 2,652 votes, Ronald Brown got 236 and Scott Vieira got 64 votes.
Tennesse Senate
Republican Joey Hensley won re-election to his Tennessee Senate District 28 seat receiving more than 81 percent of the vote in Giles County at 8,708 votes. Independent James Gray received 1,943 votes.
Tennessee House
Giles County Republican Clay Doggett ran unopposed for re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives for District 70, picking up 10,427 Giles County votes.
Precincts
Giles County Precinct breakdowns included:
• Ardmore — Trump (894), Biden (259); Hagerty (838), Bradshaw (211); Green (842), Sreepada (202); Hensley (797), Gray (163); Doggett (896); Crosson (210), Hargrove (225), Harvell (186), Van Manene (122), Weir (137), Burgoon (127).
• Prospect — Trump (647), Biden (178); Hagerty (617), Bradshaw (160); Green (602), Sreepada (151); Hensley (575), Gray (104); Doggett (669).
• Minor Hill — Trump (1,070), Biden (207); Hagerty (1,013), Bradshaw (171); Green (965), Sreepada (175); Hensley (921), Gray (144); Doggett (1.080).
• Airport — Trump (448), Biden (140); Hagerty (419), Bradshaw (119); Green (404), Sreepada (114); Hensley (383), Gray (66); Doggett (464).
• Richland Trace — Trump (696), Biden (167); Hagerty (652), Bradshaw (142); Green (636), Sreepada (128); Hensley (627), Gray (104); Doggett (723).
• Campbellsville — Trump (830), Biden (176); Hagerty (792), Bradshaw (155); Green (759), Sreepada (143); Hensley (706), Gray (112); Doggett (794).
• Lynnville — Trump (1,030), Biden (221); Hagerty (1,006), Bradshaw (192); Green (972), Sreepada (175); Hensley (911), Gray (154); Doggett (1,059).
• Odd Fellows — Trump (866), Biden (158); Hagerty (839), Bradshaw (133); Green (807), Sreepada (135); Hensley (764), Gray (107); Doggett (901).
• TCAT — Trump (1,019), Biden (294); Hagerty (984), Bradshaw (244); Green (939), Sreepada (233); Hensley (918), Gray (184); Doggett (1,120).
• Agri-Park — Trump (685), Biden (154); Hagerty (648), Bradshaw (136); Green (638), Sreepada (124); Hensley (613), Gray (106); Doggett (715).
• MMC — Trump (426), Biden (359); Hagerty (404), Bradshaw (324); Green (418), Sreepada (298); Hensley (416), Gray (192); Doggett (552); Amlaner (91), Garrett (166), Keith (222), Massey (287), Worsham (261).
• BMS — Trump (235), Biden (392); Hagerty (219), Bradshaw (334); Green (214), Sreepada (305); Hensley (232), Gray (180); Doggett (348); Amlaner (70), Garrett (215), Keith (133), Massey (274), Worsham (187).
• GCHS — Trump (305), Biden (235); Hagerty (282), Bradshaw (203); Green (279), Sreepada (181); Hensley (274), Gray (135); Doggett (373); Amlaner (84), Garrett (128), Keith (201), Massey (240), Worsham (259).
• Rec Center — Trump (632), Biden (358); Hagerty (599), Bradshaw (304); Green (579), Sreepada (289); Hensley (571), Gray (192); Doggett (733); Amlaner (136), Garrett (231), Keith (381), Massey (483), Worsham (460).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.