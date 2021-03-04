A 70-year-old Giles County man has been charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty and Cruelty to Animals after Giles County Sheriff’s Department deputies executed a search warrant Feb. 25.
Kenneth Wayne Eddins of Factory Creek Road, Ethridge, was arrested after deputies reported discovering multiple animals being housed in less than favorable conditions.
GCSD was assisted by the Giles County Animal Shelter, Nashville Humane Association and Lucky’s Cat House. All animals were taken for rehabilitation and to find new potential homes.
Those with information on potential animal cruelty are advised to contact GCSD and ask for the Animal Control Officer.
—Staff Reports
