Giles County Observes Memorial Day

Giles County honors all those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the May 31 Memorial Day ceremony at Pulaski’s Sharewood Park Amphitheater featuring keynote speaker Tennessee Department of Veteran Services Regional Director Stephen Bell. Individual flags were placed in honor of each local veteran who died in the past year and the Giles County Honor Guard presented the colors, played taps and fired a salute. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
