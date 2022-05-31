Giles County pays tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the May 30 Memorial Day ceremony at Pulaski’s Sharewood Park Amphitheater. The ceremony featured (clockwise from left) keynote speaker retired Army Col. Don Jenkins of Ardmore, the presentation of colors by the Giles County Honor Guard and the recitation of the names of each of the 95 Giles County veterans who died in the past year. Giles County Boy Scouts placed a flag in honor of each veteran as the names were read. The ceremony was streamed live by Pulaski Citizen Live and may be viewed in its entirety on the Pulaski Citizen Facebook page. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
