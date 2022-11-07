With accurate election information from the Giles County Election Commission and Tennessee's No. 1 Election Integrity Ranking, Giles County voters can cast their ballot with confidence.
"While administering elections, our office follows Tennessee's election laws which ensure that every eligible voter's ballot is counted once and only once," Giles County Administrator of Elections Zena Dickey said. "Giles County voters can trust in our election process."
Tennessee was recently found to have the most secure elections in the country by The Heritage Foundation. This ranking is a result of the laws protecting the integrity of the ballot box passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Secretary of State and the Giles County Election Commission.
The Giles County election administrator, bipartisan county election commission, election staff and a bipartisan team of local citizens serving as poll officials ensure the accurate tabulation of election results.
Before every election, the Giles County Election Commission publicly tests the voting machines. Giles County voting machines are not connected to the internet. After the election, the Giles County Election Commission confirms the results of every race before the election is certified.
"My office works with the Giles County Election Commission to make it easy to register to vote, get accurate election information and cast a ballot without weakening election security," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "In Giles County, it's easy to vote and hard to cheat."
In Giles County, the Giles County Election Commission and the Secretary of State's Division of Elections are the trusted sources for the election information voters need. For the latest election information from the Giles County Election Commission, also other information can be found at: votegilesco.com, gilescountytn.gov, and Pulaski Citizen.
For trusted election information from the Secretary of State, voters can download the GoVote TN App and visit GoVoteTN.gov. With the GoVote TN app, Giles County residents can access voter-specific early voting and Election Day information, including their polling location, dates, hours and sample ballots. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
On GoVoteTN.gov, Giles County voters can access the website version of the GovoteTN app and find information about upcoming elections, election integrity in Tennessee, voter ID, voting absentee by mail, serving as a poll official and more. Voters can also register to vote, update their registration or check their registration status on GoVoteTN.gov.
For more information about election integrity in Tennessee and upcoming elections, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Giles County Election Commission at 363-2424, [email protected] or visit votegilescounty.com.
—GC Election Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.