The Giles County Democratic Party will hold a Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders Saturday, March 18.
The meeting will take place at the Pulaski Recreation Center, 333 E. College St. Doors open for registration at 9:30 a.m. The Convention will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude approximately at noon.
Local Democrats will elect a chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer and 14 executive committee members from all areas of the county for a two-year term.
All Democrats who are residents of and who are registered voters of Giles County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2023-24. During the Convention the voting delegation will adopt County Party bylaws and elect leadership.
The County Party Reorganization Convention welcomes all Giles County Democrats. Attendees should arrive early to complete credentialing forms and be admitted to the convention prior to 10 a.m., when the meeting will
begin.
For more information, email [email protected] or visit GilesCountyTNdemocrats.com and click on the Calendar tab.
—GC Democratic Party
