Work gets underway last week at Giles EMS’ Main Station as crews readied the parking lot and driveways for resurfacing and began grading to add some much-needed extra parking.

 

Cary EMS wide web.jpg

Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

(1) comment

Papi
Papi

I thought they were looking for a new building and were looking to buy the hill on the north west corner of the by-pass and minor hill highway

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.