Rhett Jackson Dooley / Pulaski Citizen Jr. Photographer Giles EMS Resurfaces, Expands Parking Lot Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Work gets underway last week at Giles EMS’ Main Station as crews readied the parking lot and driveways for resurfacing and began grading to add some much-needed extra parking. Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Giles Ems Giles County Ems × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Papi Aug 2, 2022 7:14pm I thought they were looking for a new building and were looking to buy the hill on the north west corner of the by-pass and minor hill highway Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Giles EMS Resurfaces, Expands Parking Lot Commentary: Giles NAACP Denounces Discrimination Against the LGBTQ+ Community PCL’s Football Coverage Kicks off Next Week State Senate Update: Abortion ‘Trigger Act’ Will Take Effect Aug. 25 Exchange Club Recognizes Students of the Month Immediate CPR Can Be ‘the Difference Maker’ Minor Hill to Add eDispatches for Emergency Communication Ecoviews: Blue Animals Are Biological Oddities Residential Zoning Changes for C1 District to Go to the Pulaski City Council Minor Hill Names Honor Students 2022 Election Guide Pulaski Citizen Election Guide 2022 Pulaski Citizen Election Guide 2022 PCL 1 is on Mixlr PCL 2 is on Mixlr Obituaries Ann Bush Rolin Updated 20 hrs ago Ellen Joyce Hamlett Godwin Updated 20 hrs ago Jerry Wayne Daly Updated 21 hrs ago Samuel Clint Glossup Updated 21 hrs ago Statewide Public Notices
(1) comment
I thought they were looking for a new building and were looking to buy the hill on the north west corner of the by-pass and minor hill highway
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.