Hundreds of thousands of civic-minded citizens have flocked to the polls in the first five days of early voting in Tennessee, leading to record results across the state.
Giles County is no exception to this trend with 3,092 early votes cast as of this (Tuesday) morning, while 701 absentee by-mail ballots have also been returned to the Giles County Election Commission office.
Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins released figures last week that demonstrate the stark contrast between the first four days of early voting in 2016 and that of 2020.
Across the state, 730,278 votes had been cast through Saturday, marking a nearly 53 percent increase compared to the 477,988 total in 2016. Among the greatest increases were Carrol, Moore, Scott, Shelby and Union counties, which all saw increases of greater than 100 percent.
Giles County saw a 34 percent increase with 2,918 votes cast as of Saturday. The figures from the state office include both early votes and absentee by-mail ballots received.
The state also released a day-by-day breakdown of early votes cast from the opening week. Giles County welcomed 714 early voters Oct. 14, 702 voters Oct. 15, 678 voters Oct. 16 and 353 voters Oct. 17.
Tennessee early voting will continue through Oct. 29. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday early voting times are 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 will see hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday early voting hours are 8 a.m.-noon. The final day of the early voting period, Thursday, Oct. 29, will have extended hours, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
“I’m very proud of Giles County,” Giles County Administrator of Elections Zena Dickey said. “They’ve stepped up to the plate and worn their masks. I’m proud they’re getting out to vote. We have a lot to be thankful for.”
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part to ensure a safe voting experience. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government or by the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
At the Oct. 13 Giles County Election Commission meeting, final preparations were made for the early voting period including:
• Marking off the 100-ft. boundary at the Giles County Election Commission office.
• Approving 430 new voter registration applications.
• Swearing in early voting officials.
• Approving the ballot.
• Verifying early voting machines.
