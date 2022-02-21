U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Clint Bain has announced that Giles County is approved to accept applications for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) to address damages from the tornado that occurred Jan. 1. ECP signup is underway and will end March 11.
According to Bain, approved ECP practices under this authorization include EC1 (removing debris from farmland) and EC3 (replacing or restoring permanent fences).
ECP is administered by FSA to assist producers with the cost of recovery activities required to restore the agricultural land to pre-disaster conditions. Producers who sustained damage from this disaster event are encouraged to submit their request for assistance prior to beginning reconstructive work. Submitting a request after completing qualified reconstructive work may result in forfeiture of program eligibility.
“I realize that there are extenuating circumstances that must be addressed for livestock safety and health reasons, but I strongly recommend at least calling our office before any action is taken,” Bain said.
FSA county committees will complete an evaluation of submitted requests and obligate available funds based on an on-site inspection of the damaged land, taking into consideration the type and extent of the eligible damage. Completion of the on-site inspection does not guarantee that cost-share funding will be allocated.
The use of obligated funds is limited to return the land to the relative pre-disaster condition. Conservation concerns that were present on the land prior to the disaster are not eligible for ECP assistance. Approved ECP applicants may receive up to 75 percent of the cost of completing the approved restoration activity.
For more information on ECP, call the Giles County FSA office at 931-363-2675 ext.2
—Giles FSA
