After more than two decades offering the highest quality of hospitality and comfort, Pulaski’s Comfort Inn has now been reborn as the Giles Hotel Inn & Suites with a new look, both internally and externally.
The hotel opened its doors April 1, 1998, as a Comfort Inn of Choice Hotels, but after 22 years under the brand and a complete renovation, Operations Manager Chris Morris and General Manager Mayur Patel and wife Meena believed it was time for a change. While the local Comfort Inn ranked fourth in the nation in customer satisfaction, Morris and Patel had grown dissatisfied with the increasing mandates under their current contract, resulting in the pair choosing not to renew and rebranding as the Giles Hotel Inn & Suites Aug. 31 of this year.
The new name hearkens back to the history of Giles County, just like the hotel’s many themed rooms that pay tribute to the community it calls home. After researching extensively, Morris and Patel found that the first hotel in the county was known as St. Giles Motel, so the pair chose to drop the “St.” and honor those that came before them.
The renovations over the past three years have resulted in a nearly entirely new hotel with new roofing, an attractive stone exterior and a renovation of all the rooms down to the wiring, plumbing and insulation.
The host of amenities it offers at no extra cost are just one element of what sets the Giles Hotel Inn & Suites apart from not only other small town hotels but even larger chains as well, according to Morris.
The hotel offers a sizable 24-hour stand alone fitness center, a fresh-cooked southern breakfast including homemade biscuits each morning, a dedicated fiber-optic channel from Spectrum that offers 100 MB Wi-Fi as well as not only black out curtains but also black out roller shades to ensure a perfect rest.
“That’s a big amenity,” Morris said. “I’ve had so many people oversleep because of that situation. They say, ‘Man, the bedding was awesome, and I didn’t have the sunlight to wake me up this morning.’ So, they get a unique experience.”
The hotel’s clientele range from mostly business during the week to leisure guests on weekends who come to take in the sights and sounds of the local area, generating tourism dollars for the Giles County economy. Morris said Giles Hotel Inn & Suites markets all that the local community has to offer, which leads to guests not only staying extra nights but also re-investing into local businesses.
“We keep [Discover Giles magazine] out here, I hand it to guests, and I say this is yours free. It tells you a lot about our community, a little bit of the history, and let me tell you about a little town called Lynnville. I get a lot of people who go to the town of Lynnville, and they stay an extra day just to go up there and eat at Soda Pop Junction, go to Colonel Littleton or visit TennSouth Distillery. That’s a drawing card. We market the hotel that way, and we get people to spend more money in our community,” Morris said.
The hotel features themed rooms such as Martin Methodist College and Milky Way, with photos of destinations in not only the county but also the region adorning the walls. The suites feature the Nashville skyline, Jack Daniels Distillery and the Huntsville Space and Rocket Center. Morris thanked local photographers Sam Hobbs and Ken Webb for the photos.
“Giles County has a lot to offer in my opinion. We just have to market what we’ve got and capture those tourism dollars,” Morris added.
Finally, the new sign and logo were designed by Russell Signs with Patel suggesting a pineapple, the universal symbol of hospitality, as a key feature of the new brand.
Morris and Patel invite local citizens and visitors alike to come experience that hospitality for themselves, and maybe rediscover all Giles County has to offer in the experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.