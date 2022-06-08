Carlie Eubank has announced her candidacy for the office of Giles County Trustee in the Aug. 4 election.
Eubank has been a Deputy Assessor in the Giles County Assessor of Property’s office for more than nine years where she has assisted in the overall management and administration of the office. Her duties include providing leadership and developing and administering programs necessary to carry out the duties of the Assessor’s office.
“Our office works closely with the trustee’s office,” Eubank said, noting that her day-to-day duties include management and administration of taxable and non-taxable real estate, Greenbelt applications, exemptions, data entry and related clerical functions. “While the offices are separate and distinct from each other, working closely with the Trustee’s office, and in county government in general, has been important in gaining knowledge and understanding of how the office of Trustee operates.”
The 2011 GCHS graduate was born and raised in Giles County, and has been active in the community throughout her life. She has been an active member of St. Andrew Memorial Methodist church her entire life and spends a lot of her time volunteering for fund-raising events throughout Giles County, including formerly serving as the communications chairperson for Relay For Life.
Eubank was featured as a Pulaski Citizen Spotlight in 2018 and graduated the Giles Leadership Class in 2016.
“Above all, I promise the people of Giles County that I will be honest, hard-working and reliable,” she said. “I appreciate your consideration to cast your vote for me for Giles County Trustee.”
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.