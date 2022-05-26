Evan Baddour is running for a seat on the County Commission to represent the citizens of District 6.
“I am proud to be from Giles County, and I understand the challenges that we face,” Baddour said. “I am running as an independent candidate and I thank you in advance for your vote on August 4.”
In addition to his experience as a local attorney, Baddour has experience in the field of education. In 2011, after graduating from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a double major in political science and English, and a minor in Spanish, Baddour worked in South America teaching English to Spanish-speaking, public high school students. He currently teaches a one-credit-hour elective course at the Nashville School of Law known as the Juvenile Court Custody Clinic.
Baddour also has experience as an elected representative on deliberative bodies. In law school, he was elected by his classmates to serve as a representative on the Honor Council, which is the deliberative body responsible for enforcing the school’s code of conduct. On the Honor Council, he was elected to serve as president. Baddour also served as a clinic coordinator for the Legal Aid Society.
Upon graduation, Baddour moved back to Giles County in order to practice law with his brother, Colby Baddour, and to be nearer to his family and childhood friends.
He was elected and currently serves as president of the Giles County Bar Association, as well as chairman of the board of trustees at the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski.
“I believe serving on the County Commission is how I can best serve the community and have a positive impact,” he said.
“I will maintain a politically moderate mindset and outlook when addressing the tough decisions affecting our citizens living in District 6. I will study the issues and make decisions based on what I think is correct, and in the best interest of our community, particularly our children.”
—Evan Baddour
