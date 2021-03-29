First Realty Group in Pulaski welcomed new realtor Casey Cardin late last year.
“Many of you know me but for those who do not, you probably know my family,” Cardin said. “I have been married 14 years to Bethe Brindley, daughter of Robert and Belinda Brindley. We have two beautiful girls, Alex, 12, and Presley, 7. My parents are Glenn (Cuz) Cardin and Sarah Cardin. My grandparents are Mary Jane and the late Robert (Cuz) Cardin, who retired from Pulaski Electric System, and the late Elizabeth and J. Marlin Barker, who was academic dean and a bible professor at Martin Methodist College in the late 60s and early 70s.
“Growing up on our farm here in Giles County taught me a lot about demanding work, having to haul hay during the summer and all the other exhausting work that a cattle farm requires. I began my 24-year career at Valley Packaging while in high school and spent the first 12 years working my way up to a management position. The next 12 years would teach me about time management and the value of a good team.
“I have always wanted my girls to be proud of me, so I worked full-time while finishing my business degree, coaching my oldest daughter’s softball team and continuing to help on the farm as much as I could, leaving extremely little time off.
“One of the most important experiences in my life was a mission trip I took to El Salvador. Seeing what it was like to sacrifice for the greater good of a community, helped shape who I am today and drives up the value that I bring to First Realty Group.
“I am a Chamber Diplomat. Formally known as ambassadors, this program has been revamped. Diplomats will take an active role in determining what the Chamber will do next, so be looking for upcoming activities around Giles County.
“I am also a member of the Kiwanis Club, which pursues creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.
“The blessings that have been bestowed on me are why I love this place, and the people who live here. I am excited to keep improving this community, and I look forward to building long-term relationships.
“Do not hesitate to call me anytime for all your real estate needs at the office, 363-2644, or on my cell, 309-5028.
“Come see us on the Pulaski Square, behind the big rocking chair, and let me show you why we are ‘FIRST for a reason.’ Also, find me on Facebook (search CaseyCardinRealty) for up-to-date postings about new properties and other exciting news in this neck of the woods.
—First Realty Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.