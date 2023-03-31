Pulaski Electric System is one of Giles County’s oldest active businesses. But the system of lighting really started with gas.
The first street lights in town were large candles placed on posts around the Square. The town constable was put in charge of the lamps, and his duty was to light them each night and keep them in good shape.
According to Nelle Roller Cohen’s book “Pulaski History,” when C.T. Mason, who was the first mayor to be elected by the people, went into office, his program for civil improvement included more and bigger street lamps. A lamplighter was employed by the city board at a salary of $204 per year.
The city contracted with a gas company from Louisville, Ky., to lay pipes through the streets for the purpose of furnishing lights to the city and citizens. There was a factory to supply the gas in the north part of town. A great many stores and some homes subscribed to the service.
However, the system of lighting with gas did not prove satisfactory, so, in 1891, a contract was made with Fort Wayne (Ind.) Electric Light Company to install an electric light plant in the town. The company agreed to furnish 80 lights of 2,000 candles power each and 400 incandescent lights. The engine was an 80 horse power motor.
A big celebration was held by the citizens in honor of the new system of lighting. A vote was taken in The Giles Democrat newspaper, asking subscribers to vote for the most popular young lady in the town, would pull the switch for the first time. This honor went to Miss Nina Spofford, daughter of Henry Spofford.
The night of the celebration, the streets were lined with people waiting for the lights. A big parade was held and Tony’s Band from Nashville provided the music.
For a number of years, the light plant was located in the north part of town, until the city installed diesel engines at City Hall. This venture was not a success, and, in 1915, a new plant was built near the train depot and new equipment installed. It was not until after the new and enlarged plant was built that the town was provided with a day current, marking a great improvement and the beginning of electric appliances being put into use.
“In 1934, the city board voted to sign a contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority to furnish electric power for the city,” Cohen wrote. “When the switch was thrown at the sub-station south of town, Pulaski became the first city in the state to take advantage of this power.”
Since that time, Pulaski Electric System has grown by leaps and bounds. And the town began to grow due to the availability of cheap power.
On farms, the electric power gave many advantages such as electric washers replacing hand washing, wood stoves replaced by electric and kerosene lamps replaced by electric lights.
Frank Webb was the first superintendent of the electric light plant. Since that time, he’s been followed by many very fine citizens who contributed their part to the continued growth of the department.
PES Chief Customer Service Officer and Historian Tamieka G. Russell provided the following information about PES.
“PES has been committed to providing safe and reliable power in a financially responsible way to the citizens of Pulaski/Giles County for 132 years.
“Established in 1891, PES has grown from a community initiative that provided outdoor lighting around Pulaski’s historic Courthouse Square, to a full-service electric distributor that serves more than 15,000 electric customers. In 2007, PES began providing broadband services and currently serves 4,000
customers.
“In 1946, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen authorized the construction of 400 miles of new rural lines as a first step in promoting electrification throughout Giles County. Expansion continued for several decades... and PES has continued to upgrade its lines and construct substations in support of Giles County’s growth.
“As Tennessee’s oldest municipal electric system, and the first system in the state to receive power from TVA, Pulaski Electric System has a unique and unrivaled history of service.”
Scott Newton is the current CEO of PES Energize.
