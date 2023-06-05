Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower recently announce a significant accomplishment by nine Tennessee counties. These counties, which are audited by the Comptroller’s Division of Local Government Audit, have each received a clean audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
The nine counties are Blount, Cannon, Campbell, Cumberland, Giles, Hamblen, Roane, Sevier and Unicoi.
The annual audits for these counties were completed without any findings. Audit findings are used to report on weaknesses, deficiencies or areas of noncompliance within government operations.
All nine counties were recognized at the Tennessee County Services Association Legislative Conference in Gatlinburg.
“These nine counties should be proud,” Mumpower said. “I commend all of the elected officials, leaders and county staff who have committed to a well-run government that serves its citizens well.”
This honor is especially noteworthy for Blount, Cumberland, Giles, Roane, and Hamblen counties, which have received clean audits for two years in a row. Blount County has received a clean audit in seven of the last eight fiscal years.
The 91 Tennessee counties audited by the Comptroller’s Office received a total of 308 findings in fiscal year 2022. This represents an average of 3.38 findings per county. In fiscal year 2021, Tennessee counties received an average of 3.05 findings in their annual audit reports.
—TN Comptroller of the Treasury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.